EDSON KINENE
19:23

Mbarara High Court to Hear 60 SBGV Cases in Bushenyi District

8 Sep 2022, 19:18 Comments 97 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Court Updates
Deputy Registrar of the Mbarara High Court Circuit, Zulaika Nanteza (L) having a chat withh State Attorney Batson Baguma and Faith Amanya Betega the Bushenyi Probation Officer

Deputy Registrar of the Mbarara High Court Circuit, Zulaika Nanteza (L) having a chat withh State Attorney Batson Baguma and Faith Amanya Betega the Bushenyi Probation Officer

In short
The sessions will be presided over by Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma, the senior Resident Judge for Mbarara High Court Circuit.

 

Tagged with: Sexual Gender Based Violence Special High Court Session
Mentioned: Judiciary

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.