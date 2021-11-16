Mbarara Leaders Want Investigations into Fraudulent Giveaway of Kakyeera Land

In short
Edgar Rwabutwagu, the senior Procurement officer accepted the punishment but pleaded with the leaders noting that the process was followed but the accounting officer then did an error of not submitting the documents to the city executive headed by the city mayor.
Mbarara Leaders Want Investigations into Fraudulent Giveaway of Kakyeera Land16 Nov 2021, 15:56 Comments 144 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kakyeera Land Investigations
Mentioned: Mbarara City Council Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.