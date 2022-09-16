EDSON KINENE
Mbarara Market Kiosk Owners Reject Meeting with City Authorities

16 Sep 2022, 16:35 Comments 136 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
Last month, the City Executive Committee recommended to the council that the City Clerk meets the kiosk owners Association and be allocated the remaining spaces in the new market.

 

