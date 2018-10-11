In short
The leaders are concerned about the fate of residents who consume the drinks since they are not regulated. Some of the drinks are believed to strengthen immunity, boost sexuality and cleanse the body among others and are sold between 1,000-2,000 shillings.
Mbarara Moves to Regulate Manufacture of Herbal Drinks
11 Oct 2018
Kampe Ginger Soda is one of the products on the market
