Mbarara Municipal Authority to Remove 2000 Boda bodas

In short
Richard Mugisha, the Deputy Town Clerk Mbarara Municipality, says they have started the process of demarcating and coloring Boda boda stages on gazetted streets where they will be allowed to operate from.
Mbarara Municipal Authority to Remove 2000 Boda bodas30 Jun 2020, 17:02 Comments 123 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2000 Boda Bodas Remove Boda Boda
Mentioned: Mbarara Municipal Council Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.