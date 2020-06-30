EDSON KINENE
Mbarara Municipal Authority to Remove 2000 Boda bodas

30 Jun 2020, 17:02 Comments 123 Views Mbarara, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
BODA BODA RIDERS (1)

In short
Richard Mugisha, the Deputy Town Clerk Mbarara Municipality, says they have started the process of demarcating and coloring Boda boda stages on gazetted streets where they will be allowed to operate from.

 

