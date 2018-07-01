Mbarara Municipal Council Pays Tribute to Canon Rutehenda

In short
Mbarara municipal council has today paid tribute the late canon Robert Bakira Rutehenda elias Bonga who also doubles as the Municipalitys former mayor. Rutehenda passed on at Nakasero hospital in Kampala on Friday morning where he was admitted shortly.
Mbarara Municipal Council Pays Tribute to Canon Rutehenda1 Jul 2018, 08:06 Comments 157 Views Mbarara, Uganda Politics Updates
The session under way at Mbarara Municipal council Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.