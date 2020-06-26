Mbarara Municipality Registers UGX 2.5b Shortfall in Local Revenue

In short
According to a report by the Mayor Robert Kakyebezi Mugabe, 3.9 billion shillings was realized out of the expected 6.4 billion shillings.
Mbarara Municipality Registers UGX 2.5b Shortfall in Local Revenue26 Jun 2020, 11:11 Comments 176 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Politics Business and finance Updates
