Mbarara Municipality Residents Want Street Lights Installed

In short
Residents of Mbarara municipality are demanding for the extension of street lights to all the major roads in the municipality.The Municipality which is made up of six divisions has got all the street lighting concentrated in the central business district which is hosted by Kakooba and a small part of Kamukuzi divisions.
Mbarara Municipality Residents Want Street Lights Installed10 Nov 2018, 17:19 Comments 180 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.