Mbarara Prison Gets GeneXpert Machine for TB Tests

In short
The GeneXpert machine detects Mycobacterium tuberculosis in a sample of sputum. If there are TB bacteria in the sample, the machine detects their DNA and automatically multiplies it, through the polymerase chain reaction-PCR technique.
Mbarara Prison Gets GeneXpert Machine for TB Tests17 Aug 2020, 04:46 Comments 160 Views Mbarara, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Genexpert Machine Tuberculosis TB disease
Mentioned: Uganda Prisons Services - UPS
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.