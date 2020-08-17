EDSON KINENE
05:01

Mbarara Prison Gets GeneXpert Machine for TB Tests

17 Aug 2020, 04:46 Comments 160 Views Mbarara, Uganda Health Updates
DR. Stavia Turyahabwe from the Ministry Explains how the machine works

DR. Stavia Turyahabwe from the Ministry Explains how the machine works

In short
The GeneXpert machine detects Mycobacterium tuberculosis in a sample of sputum. If there are TB bacteria in the sample, the machine detects their DNA and automatically multiplies it, through the polymerase chain reaction-PCR technique.

 

Tagged with: Genexpert Machine Tuberculosis TB disease
Mentioned: Uganda Prisons Services - UPS

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.