EDSON KINENE
13:39

Mbarara RCC Orders Fourth Round of Registration for Vendors

12 Apr 2022, 13:33 Comments 113 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Mbarara Central Market

In short
Mbarara City Resident City Commissioner James Mwesigye says the previous three lists that were being followed had been manipulated noting that the Minister has directed his office and the one of Intelligence to investigate the lists and come up with a solution.

 

