Mbarara Resident Kills Ex-Wife, Hands Himself to Police

Edson Mwebaze, 37, a resident of Kyantamba village in Bubaare sub-county handed himself to Bubaare Police station at 7 pm last night after failing to take his own life as well. He had earlier on used a panga to kill his estranged wife Judith Arinaitwe, 35, a resident of Kifufu village in Mbarara District.
Mbarara Resident Kills Ex-Wife, Hands Himself to Police2 Jul 2021, 08:42 Comments 189 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
