Mean Parents Blamed for Teenage Pregnancies in Amuria

In short
Girls say most parents have exhibited a high level of negligence especially in providing necessities for them. As a result, they are compelled to engage in unhealthy relationships in search of gifts that lure them to engage into sexual relationships leading to teenage pregnancy and disease
Mean Parents Blamed for Teenage Pregnancies in Amuria12 Nov 2020, 11:13 Comments 139 Views Human rights Education Report
