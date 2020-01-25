Measles Cases Rise to 26 in Lamwo

In short
The first five confirmed cases of measles were registered in the four villages of Agoro sub-county on January 10, 2020, from a sample of 18 children who had suspected symptoms of the disease. Lamwo District Health Educator Obote Odwar says that 21 patients who had similar symptoms were confirmed to be positive a week later.
Measles Cases Rise to 26 in Lamwo25 Jan 2020, 19:25 Comments 44 Views Lamwo, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
pupils queue to receieve measles-rubella vaccines at the launch of the five days mass immunization against polio, rubella and measles in kitgum district on tuesday. photo by julius ocungi
In short
