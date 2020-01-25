Julius Ocungi
19:26

Measles Cases Rise to 26 in Lamwo

25 Jan 2020, 19:25 Comments 44 Views Lamwo, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
pupils queue to receieve measles-rubella vaccines at the launch of the five days mass immunization against polio, rubella and measles in kitgum district on tuesday. photo by julius ocungi

pupils queue to receieve measles-rubella vaccines at the launch of the five days mass immunization against polio, rubella and measles in kitgum district on tuesday. photo by julius ocungi

In short
The first five confirmed cases of measles were registered in the four villages of Agoro sub-county on January 10, 2020, from a sample of 18 children who had suspected symptoms of the disease. Lamwo District Health Educator Obote Odwar says that 21 patients who had similar symptoms were confirmed to be positive a week later.

 

Tagged with: Agoro Subcounty Charles Labalpiny, the in-charge of Agoro Health Center III Obote Odwar, the Lamwo district health educator also the surveillance focal person
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda virus research institute [uvri]

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.