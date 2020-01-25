Measles Cases Rise to 26 in Lamwo

pupils queue to receieve measles-rubella vaccines at the launch of the five days mass immunization against polio, rubella and measles in kitgum district on tuesday. photo by julius ocungi

In short

The first five confirmed cases of measles were registered in the four villages of Agoro sub-county on January 10, 2020, from a sample of 18 children who had suspected symptoms of the disease. Lamwo District Health Educator Obote Odwar says that 21 patients who had similar symptoms were confirmed to be positive a week later.