Measles Claims More Than Twice as Many Lives Than Ebola in DR Congo

In short
This is more than twice the number of people who have been killed by the Ebola virus in the same country over the last one year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) measles, which has gripped all provinces in the country, is the world's largest and fastest-moving epidemic.
Measles Claims More Than Twice as Many Lives Than Ebola in DR Congo28 Nov 2019, 13:51 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health East Africa Updates
A nurse prepares to vaccinate an infant during a regularly-scheduled immunization clinic in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
