Sande Cherop, Kapchorwa Municipal Veterinary doctor, says that 16 suspected cases of Foot and Mouth Disease were reported in the central division.
Meat Consumption Suspended in Kapchorwa over FMD
20 Nov 2022
Some of the suspected cows in Kpachorwa municiplaity, with signs of Foot and Mouth disease. Photo by William Cheptoek
