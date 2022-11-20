Cheptoek William
15:01

Meat Consumption Suspended in Kapchorwa over FMD

20 Nov 2022, 14:55 Comments 94 Views Human rights Agriculture Report
Some of the suspected cows in Kpachorwa municiplaity, with signs of Foot and Mouth disease. Photo by William Cheptoek

Some of the suspected cows in Kpachorwa municiplaity, with signs of Foot and Mouth disease. Photo by William Cheptoek

In short
Sande Cherop, Kapchorwa Municipal Veterinary doctor, says that 16 suspected cases of Foot and Mouth Disease were reported in the central division. 

 

Tagged with: Foot and Mouth Disease

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.