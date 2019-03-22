Meat Prices Drop to Ugx 1,000 as Dry Spell Hits Nakasongola

Misair Ssenyange a butcher slaughtering a cow that collapsed at Wabbale village in Naksongola town. The meat was sold at 1000 shillings per kilogram

In short

Samuel Kasirye, the Prime Minister of Buruuli Chiefdom explains that the valley dams constructed by both the district and private farmers dried up in August 2018 leaving pastoralists desperate, with no water to sustain their animals.