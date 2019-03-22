Meat Prices Drop to Ugx 1,000 as Dry Spell Hits Nakasongola

In short
Samuel Kasirye, the Prime Minister of Buruuli Chiefdom explains that the valley dams constructed by both the district and private farmers dried up in August 2018 leaving pastoralists desperate, with no water to sustain their animals.
Meat Prices Drop to Ugx 1,000 as Dry Spell Hits Nakasongola22 Mar 2019, 07:38 Comments 86 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Analysis
Misair Ssenyange a butcher slaughtering a cow that collapsed at Wabbale village in Naksongola town. The meat was sold at 1000 shillings per kilogram
