Meat Shortage Hits Lira as Cattle Markets Remains Closed

18 Jun 2021, 18:22 Comments 110 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Northern Updates

In short
The restrictions have affected the demand for livestock products by restaurants, street vendors and other institutions. The six weekly cattle markets in the Lango sub-region include Amac, Apala, Aswa, Alito, Ajuri, and Barrio.

 

