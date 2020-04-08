Media Blocked as People Power Makes Relief Food Donation to Government

In short
The political pressure group is due to donate food to the government, to aid communities that have been destabilised by the effects of Coronavirus Disease. Their efforts to distribute the food to the vulnerable families was earlier thwarted when the government indicated that the approach could facilitate the spread of the disease.
Media Blocked as People Power Makes Relief Food Donation to Government8 Apr 2020, 12:16 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Politics Updates
Journalists failed to observe social distancing during the launch of the food distribution by Government
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.