Media Houses Decry Revenue Loss as Gov’t Enjoys Free Airtime

The radio stations lose up to eight million Shillings every month from the free talk show that is dedicated to government programmes. They also lose 14 million Shillings on adverts, 2.4 million Sjhjillings on announcements and 10 million Shillings on DJ mentions. These figures are documented in a petition that was presented to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Tuesday.,
Media Houses Decry Revenue Loss as Gov’t Enjoys Free Airtime15 Jul 2020, 05:49 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
