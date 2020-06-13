Alex Otto
09:06

Medica Council Directs Century Cinema to Close

13 Jun 2020, 09:00 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Science and technology Updates
Movies showing at the Century Cinemax at the Acacia Mall

In short
Paul Ekochu, the Chairman Uganda media council says that whereas the council sympathizes with the cinema as a business in the plight of the current situation, “Public safety must come first in our consideration”.

 

