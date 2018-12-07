In short
Dr Barungi Thaddeus, a police surgeon attached to Bombo Road Police clinic told court this morning that he examined the victim on June 23, 2016, nine days after she had allegedly been defiled and found no injuries or evidence that she had ever been penetrated. His scientific conclusion indicates that the hymen and introitus of the young girl were virginal.
Medical Analysis Finds Defilement Victim A Virgin
The presiding judge, Justice Jane Francis About during the court sesion
