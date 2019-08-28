Flavia Nassaka
18:23

Medical Association Recommends 58 Specialists for Deployment in Hard to Reach Areas

28 Aug 2019, 18:20 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Misc Report

In short
Dr. Ekwaro Obuku, the President Uganda Medical Association, says they asked the specialists from Makerere, Mbarara and Busitema Universities to volunteer and work in the hard to reach areas for at least three years.

 

Tagged with: transfering specialists
Mentioned: Ministry of Health uganda medical association (uma)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.