Medical Association to Determine Dr Oledo’s Fate on Sunday

15 Dec 2022, 18:24 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
According to Dr. Mukuzi Muhereza, the former General Secretary of the Association, the doctor had two options to either resign or tender an apology to doctors, both of which he didn’t honor.

 

