Pamela Mawanda
05:43

Medical Board Yet to Discuss MP Zaake's Travel Application

30 Aug 2018, 05:39 Comments 127 Views Health Parliament Updates
Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake in hospital Pamela Mawanda

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake in hospital Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Senior Public Relations Officer Ministry of Health says that the medical board received Zaakes application to go abroad for treatments on Wednesday.

 

