Dr. Katumba Ssentongo, the Registrar Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioner’s Council told URN this morning that Dr. Kamutera was deregistered on July 28th, 2020 after being found guilty of failure to follow clinical protocols while attending to an expectant mother, nine years ago at Lyantonde Hospital.
Medical Council De-registers Lyantonde Doctor For Incompetence
