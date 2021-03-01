In short
Dr. Florence Oyella, head of pediatrics department at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital says the prevalence of sickle cell in Acholi is worrying, to the extent that even some doctors who should be knowledgeable about the disease, have children suffering from sickle cell.
Medical Personnel Want Sickle Cell Tests Made Free
A notice at Pole Clinical Laboratory advising couples on the vital tests to do before marriage. Photo by Caroline Ayugi
