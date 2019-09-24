Flavia Nassaka
14:53

Medical Specialists to UndergoTraining by Professional Associations

24 Sep 2019, 14:51 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Misc Report

In short
According to Dr Katumba Ssentongo, the Registrar of the Council, the move is meant to curb brain drain and health worker migration in addition to ensuring that health workers remain at their duty stations even as they are undergoing training.

 

Tagged with: specialist training
Mentioned: Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council

