Namajja Elizabeth
17:25

Medical Student's Murder: Boyfriend has Case to Answer

28 Jan 2022, 17:14 Comments 89 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Court Updates
The Defense team discussing after court

The Defense team discussing after court

In short
Court presided over by Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye on Friday 28, made the decision after the defense team led by lawyer Charles Dalton Opwanya and State Attorney Happiness Ainebyona had made their written submissions two weeks ago on whether Kirabo has a case to answer or not.

 

Tagged with: Court Finds Desire Mirembe's Suspected Murderer with Case to Answer

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.