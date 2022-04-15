Medical Students Urged on Ethics amid Hospital Corruption Tales

In short
Dr Elizabeth Ekirapa Kiracho, who heads the Department of Health Policy Planning and Management at the Makerere University said she was baffled to learn that students are soliciting bribes from especially pregnant women to do Caesarean Section births.
Medical Students Urged on Ethics amid Hospital Corruption Tales15 Apr 2022, 18:02 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
