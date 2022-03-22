Edward Eninu
Medical Supplies Idle as Princess Diana Hospital Bickers with Soroti City Authorities

22 Mar 2022, 14:16 Comments 60 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Local government Updates
Princess Diana Memerial HC1V.

While the health workers at the facility are on duty, they are unable to provide services to patients because medical supplies are locked up in the store. The impasse has been caused by the failure to requisition for medicine due to the absence of the facility’s in-charge.

 

