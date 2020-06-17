Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Medical Teams at Lower Health Centers Exposed to COVID-19

Some infact patients washing hands at Kyabakuza health center II in Masaka

The lower health centres have registered an increase in the number of patients in recent weeks, due to restrictions on public transport and other measures instituted by the government to stem the spread of COVID-19. But many of them are operating without any standard procedure for safeguarding against the infection which spreads from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets.

 

