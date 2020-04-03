In short
In an interview with Uganda Radio Network on Friday, the Association’s Secretary-General Dr Mukuzi Muhereza said that since the lockdown was announced on Monday and a curfew launched, four of their doctors have been beaten up by security operatives on their way to or from the health facilities.
Medical Workers Harassed by Curfew Enforcement Teams 3 Apr 2020 Kampala, Uganda
In short
