Medical Workers Harassed by Curfew Enforcement Teams

3 Apr 2020, 17:23 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network on Friday, the Association’s Secretary-General Dr Mukuzi Muhereza said that since the lockdown was announced on Monday and a curfew launched, four of their doctors have been beaten up by security operatives on their way to or from the health facilities.

 

