In short
The president of the Society of Uganda Private Medical Practitioners Dr Lulume Bayiga said that it is going to be an uphill task to convince Ugandans that the health impact of COVID-19 is as big as earlier intimated, yet the country has recorded ni no fatalities.
Medics Advise Gov't to Emulate Tanzania, Burundi on COVID-19 Management26 Jun 2020, 05:30 Comments 256 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Interview
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Diana Atwiine Health, Lulume Bayiga Private Medics
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.