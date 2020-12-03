In short
According to scientists, people who suffer from COVID-19 experience long-term effects sometimes such as brain fog, dementia, muscle pain, fatigue and heart palpitations. Other patients suffer from mental illnesses such as depression.
Medics Asks Gov't to Set Up Post COVID-19 Clinics3 Dec 2020, 15:22 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Post COVID-19 Follow Up Clinics
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.