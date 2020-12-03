Pamela Mawanda
Medics Asks Gov't to Set Up Post COVID-19 Clinics

3 Dec 2020, 15:22 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
According to scientists, people who suffer from COVID-19 experience long-term effects sometimes such as brain fog, dementia, muscle pain, fatigue and heart palpitations. Other patients suffer from mental illnesses such as depression.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Post COVID-19 Follow Up Clinics
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Mulago National Referral Hospital

