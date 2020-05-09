Pamela Mawanda
Medics Caution Mothers Against Spending Nights in Markets with Children

9 May 2020 Kampala, Uganda
A six months old baby receives a net from Nakawa Market Leadership

Dr Deogratias Munube, a paediatrician at Mulago National Referral Hospital and also the president of the Uganda Pediatric Association says that while lactating mothers have no option, markets expose children to respiratory infections caused by the cold. According to Dr Munube, children might develop asthma or even pneumonia.

 

