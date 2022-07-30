Medics, Civil Society Push For Increased Govt Funding to End TB

In short

Dr. Henry Luzze, the Acting Commissioner National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Programme at the health ministry, says Uganda will only become TB free with increased funding for medicines and health education since stigma and discrimination against TB patients is high at 53.7 percent even though detection is at nearly 85 percent.











Luzze says the country needs over 46.6million US Dollars, about Shillings 180 billion in 2021 and 2022. However, there is a funding gap of 15.6million US Dollars, about Shillings 60 billion