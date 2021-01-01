Medics Concerned About Use of Herbs to Treat Cancer in Children

In short
According to Palliative care specialist in St Mary’s Hospital Lacor Dr Francis Okongo, majority of the people have resorted to using herbs due to inadequate awareness about the disease.
Medics Concerned About Use of Herbs to Treat Cancer in Children1 Jan 2021, 16:16 Comments 206 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Northern Updates
Mwaka Innocent, a resident of Awe Village Kal Parish Atiak Sub County in Amuru district. He was suspected to be having brain tumor after being examined by the doctor. Courtesy Photo
