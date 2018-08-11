In short
Dr. Okello Henry Otto, a Medical Officer at Kitgum General Hospital, says the family of the 33-year-old soldier rushed him to the hospital on Thursday night on suspicion that he had contracted Ebola since his duty station in Bundibugyo borders the Democratic Republic of the Congo where a fresh Ebola outbreak has been reported.
Kitgum Medics: There is No Ebola Case in the District
11 Aug 2018
In short
