Medics, Residents Appeal for Support to Construct Buikwe Health Centre III

In short
The Health Centre in charge Olivia Kato notes that their current location has very poor sanitary facilities, yet its location is not friendly because they have to endure dust during the dry season and flooding during the rainy season. As a result, she adds, they have lost medicines valued in millions of Shillings to such environmental hazards.
Medics, Residents Appeal for Support to Construct Buikwe Health Centre III7 Nov 2021, 16:18 Comments 199 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Health Local government Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Medical Workers Appeals for Expeditious Construction, Upgrade of Buikwe Health Center III
Mentioned: Buikwe HCIII
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.