Medics Warn Against Using Herbs for Treating Elephantiasis

13 Oct 2021, 13:35 Comments 116 Views Lira, Uganda Health Human rights Environment Updates
A medical worker examining an infected leg

A medical worker examining an infected leg

In short
The neglected tropical disease is spread by infected mosquitoes whose bites deposit a parasite that travels to the lymph nodes. It affects the lymphatic system causing swelling and pain in the legs, arms and genitalia. It also increases the risk of frequent bacterial infections that harden and thicken the skin.

 

