Radio Katwe; the Loudhailer that Keeps Katwe Residents Awake

In short
A few proceeds from those that found his work worthy, saw him advance to a communicating with a mega phone. This automatically meant bigger opportunities and as years passed by, he became the biggest and most trusted source of information, ‘the face of Radio Katwe’.
With no job in 1999, he thought of taking advantage of his Luganda Language and perhaps posed his father’s musical genres to become “ a walking communication medium”
Radio Katwe; the Loudhailer that Keeps Katwe Residents Awake24 Jan 2020, 17:22 Comments 71 Views Media Misc Profiles Feature
In short
Tagged with: Radio Katwe Senkya Ali
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.