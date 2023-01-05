Ochola O. Dominic
17:25

Meeting to Scrutinize 2023/2024 Budget Framework Paper Flops

5 Jan 2023, 17:17 Comments 148 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Report

In short
Budget Committee Chairperson, Patrick Isiagi Opolot told the meeting which was attended by the Chairpersons of the 15 Sectoral Committees of Parliament that the Ministry officials were unable to attend because they were still away for the festive break.

 

Tagged with: The Public Finance Management Act, 2015 budget framework paper.
Mentioned: Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – MFPED

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.