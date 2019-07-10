In short
The four; Agnes Fambe, Paulina Issa, Clement Atugonza and Fortunate Mwambe, all residents of Kilyango in Buliisa district, were part of a family of nine that allegedly eat food which was laced with poison a week ago. Five of the relatives died from Buliisa Hospital where they had been rushed after developing complications.
Members of Poisoned Family Discharged from Hospital
