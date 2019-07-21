Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Members Panic as Masaka Muslims SACCO Closes Down

21 Jul 2019, 15:36 Comments 208 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Religion Misc Analysis
Offices of the closed Masaka Islamic Community SACCO which has left members in confusion

In short
The savings scheme was uniquely designed to cater for the financial needs of the Muslim community by adopting the Islamic banking model which prohibits charging of interest on loans, as well as sharing losses incurred in the funded business.

 

