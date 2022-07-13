Members Unaware of NRM Women Council Primaries Tomorrow

In short
Madinah Namakula, an NRM mobiliser at Kavule zone in Luwero only learned about the elections when asked by our reporter. Namakula wondered how many women will participate in the exercise if as a party mobilizer she isn't aware of the exercise.
Members Unaware of NRM Women Council Primaries Tomorrow13 Jul 2022, 17:08 Comments 114 Views Luweero, Uganda Election Updates
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)
