Flavia Nassaka
18:00

Men Can Seek Family Planning Services Through Telemedicine-Study

20 Apr 2021, 17:55 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr Allen Kabagenyi, the Principal Investigator on the study says they contacted over 250,000 users of telehealth services subscribed to the Medical Concierge Group, a digital health company of which 1,065 users agreed to receive family planning messages on their phones.

 

Tagged with: family planning access using telemedicine to seek services
Mentioned: Makerere University Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.