Men Can Seek Family Planning Services Through Telemedicine-Study

In short
Dr Allen Kabagenyi, the Principal Investigator on the study says they contacted over 250,000 users of telehealth services subscribed to the Medical Concierge Group, a digital health company of which 1,065 users agreed to receive family planning messages on their phones.
Men Can Seek Family Planning Services Through Telemedicine-Study20 Apr 2021, 17:55 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Makerere University Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.