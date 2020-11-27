In short
Jolly Acen, the head of UN Women office in North and Eastern Uganda says men are in most cases the perpetrators of the violence against women and girls and if the inequality is to be won, they must take up full responsibility.
Men Tasked to Join Fight Against Violence of Women
27 Nov 2020
Gulu, Uganda
Tagged with: 16 Days of Activism Influencing violence free women and girls Perception on gender Equality
