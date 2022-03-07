Mengo Controls Less than 5% of Total Land in Buganda

In short
According to the report, of the 23,707.831 square miles of land in the kingdom, Buganda only controls 950 square miles under Buganda Land Board. The report shows that the Anglican and Catholic churches own 92square miles representing 0.5%, Muslims 24 square miles (0.13%) while individuals own 8,650square miles (49%).
Mengo Controls Less than 5% of Total Land in Buganda7 Mar 2022, 18:01 Comments 160 Views Lifestyle Updates
In short
Mentioned: Buganda Kingdom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.