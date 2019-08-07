In short
Reverend Sister Doctor Imelda Nabukalu, the Director of Fistula program at St Joseph’s Hospital Kitovu in Masaka district, says they are struggling to support the complete recovery of victims in the absence of their partners.
Men's Absence Frustrating Fistula Management-Specialists
7 Aug 2019
Masaka, Uganda
Sister Doctor Imelda Nabukalu, Director of Fistula program at Kitovu Hospital attending to a patient at their ward
