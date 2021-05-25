In short
Dr. Charles Eyoung, the Psychiatrist Doctor at the Mental Health Unit disclosed to URN in an interview that the Hospital has run out of the essential drugs. These include among others Phenytoin, which controls seizures in patients with epilepsy and Naltrexone that is used in the treatment of post-traumatic disorder and alcohol abuse.
Mental Health Patients Paying High Cost for Treatment as Hospital Runs Out of Drugs
